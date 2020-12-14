Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Shares of EW opened at $84.18 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,306 shares of company stock worth $31,223,182 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.