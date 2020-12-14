$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) will post sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the lowest is $40,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $250,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.81.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

