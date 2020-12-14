Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 466,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 497,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

