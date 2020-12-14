Novo Nordisk A/S Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

