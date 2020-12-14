Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Lowered by Analyst

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.92.

Shares of MTN opened at $277.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.