Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of MCRI opened at $52.40 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $956.98 million, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 667.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

