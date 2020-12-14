Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

KIM stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.91.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,064 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 384.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $18,330,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 466.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

