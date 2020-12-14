Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 2.21. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,423.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 over the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

