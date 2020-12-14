Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Voestalpine AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32).

Get Voestalpine alerts:

VLPNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.25.

Voestalpine stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.