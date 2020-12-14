Domtar Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UFS. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $40.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domtar by 43.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Domtar by 26.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Domtar by 10,114.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.