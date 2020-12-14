Phreesia, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phreesia in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of PHR opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $1,144,664. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 636,830 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,301,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 627,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

