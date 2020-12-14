FY2021 Earnings Forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Issued By Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.55. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.67.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
