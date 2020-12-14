Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In other Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,700 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.75, for a total transaction of C$66,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,832,850. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $470,409 over the last ninety days.
About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.