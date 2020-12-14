National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.20.

DOL stock opened at C$53.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.26. The company has a market cap of C$16.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.70 and a twelve month high of C$55.45.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

