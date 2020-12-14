FY2021 Earnings Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Issued By KeyCorp

RH (NYSE:RH) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

RH stock opened at $428.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $494.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $7,969,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $27,396,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 20.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

