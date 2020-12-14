Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

CFP opened at C$22.53 on Monday. Canfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

