Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peugeot in a research note issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peugeot’s FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Peugeot in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Peugeot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PUGOY opened at $25.17 on Monday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.19.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

