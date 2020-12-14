Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$478,936.00.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

