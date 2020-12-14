FY2021 EPS Estimates for Phreesia, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Phreesia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $1,144,664 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 636,830 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $20,301,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 178.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 627,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 2,174.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

