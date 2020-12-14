Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for REV Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REV Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

NYSE:REVG opened at $9.68 on Monday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $614.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in REV Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in REV Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in REV Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

