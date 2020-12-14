Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prothena Co. plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.22). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Prothena stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $445.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 96,349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

