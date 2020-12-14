Oxford Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.21). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $55.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $930.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 168,721 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

