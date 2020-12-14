Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.68 ($32.56).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

