Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)’s (LHA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €9.60 ($11.29) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.20 ($20.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.