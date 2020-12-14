Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €17.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.83 ($23.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €14.68 ($17.27) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.69. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

