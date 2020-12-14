Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €9.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.73. E.ON SE has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

