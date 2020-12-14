Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €9.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

Shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.73. E.ON SE has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.