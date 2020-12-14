Zacks Investment Research Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Hold

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,785 shares of company stock worth $91,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 610.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 783,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 573,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

