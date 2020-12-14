Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

