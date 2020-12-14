Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AGM opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $820.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,043,116.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 275,967 shares of company stock valued at $19,004,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 123,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

