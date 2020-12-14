Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
