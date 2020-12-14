Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DENN has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

DENN opened at $13.76 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $877.45 million, a PE ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denny’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Denny’s by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 657,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

