VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

