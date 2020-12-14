Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
SWM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.19. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 31.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.
