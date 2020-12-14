Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SWM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.19. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 31.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

