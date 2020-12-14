BidaskClub Downgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Buy

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.