BidaskClub Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Strong-Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. Noah has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Noah announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Noah by 15.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,442,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 583,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 94.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 436,518 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 30.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after acquiring an additional 434,995 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Noah by 1,835.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 184,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Noah by 151.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

