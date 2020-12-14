Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL):

12/11/2020 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weak air-travel demand due to coronavirus concerns is weighing heavily on Delta’s passenger revenues. The contraction in load factor is also worrisome. Due to low demand, passenger revenues declined 68% in the first nine months of 2020. Notably, Delta incurred a loss in third-quarter 2020, repeating the first two quarters' dismal performance. The company president Glen Hauenstein warned that “it may be two years or more” for the revenue stream to normalize. The slowdown in air-travel demand due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the United States is a further setback for the company. However, low fuel prices (down 16% as of September-end) offer some relief. Moreover, efforts to control costs are supporting the bottom line. Evidently, operating expenses declined 19% in the said time frame. “

12/4/2020 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/30/2020 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/17/2020 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

