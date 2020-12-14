Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ENI (E)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ENI (NYSE: E):

12/9/2020 – ENI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/8/2020 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – ENI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2020 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2020 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. The company recorded production growth of 17% in 2019 as compared to 2014, thanks to ramped-up production from Egypt’s Zohr and Noroos gas fields. Moreover, the start-up of key upstream projects in Algeria, Mexico, Egypt and Norway is expected to have enabled the company to meet its compound annual production growth rate of 3.5% since 2019 through 2023. However, the company recently reported weak third-quarter results, which can be blamed on lower production volumes. The negative was however partially offset by marginal recovery in retail consumption. Importantly, the firm’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure. Also, the firm’s ability to pay debt load is in question since there has been a weakness in global energy demand.”

11/2/2020 – ENI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/29/2020 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of E opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.06. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 33.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

