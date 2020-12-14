United Airlines (UAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) recently:

12/11/2020 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

12/11/2020 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

12/4/2020 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/30/2020 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2020 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Get United Airlines Holdings Inc alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 223.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,491 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Airlines by 198.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.