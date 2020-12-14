Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.65. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,595 shares of company stock worth $1,731,947. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

