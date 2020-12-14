Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for VMware (VMW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VMware (NYSE: VMW):

11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $179.00.

10/20/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $141.85 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Get VMware Inc alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $295,148.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,859. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.