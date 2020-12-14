Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for VMware (VMW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VMware (NYSE: VMW):
- 11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $179.00.
- 10/20/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of VMW opened at $141.85 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
