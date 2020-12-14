Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ryanair (RYAAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) recently:
- 12/7/2020 – Ryanair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/7/2020 – Ryanair is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/2/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.
- 11/30/2020 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/27/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/12/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/10/2020 – Ryanair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 11/3/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/19/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
RYAAY opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
