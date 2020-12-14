Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ryanair (RYAAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) recently:

12/7/2020 – Ryanair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2020 – Ryanair is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/2/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2020 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/27/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/10/2020 – Ryanair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/3/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/19/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RYAAY opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ryanair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,583,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ryanair by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

