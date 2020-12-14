The Progressive (PGR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Progressive (NYSE: PGR):
- 12/11/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.
- 12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.
- 12/2/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2020 – The Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2020 – The Progressive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/19/2020 – The Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,701,924. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
