The Progressive (PGR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Progressive (NYSE: PGR):

12/11/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

12/2/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – The Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – The Progressive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2020 – The Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,701,924. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

