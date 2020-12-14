Critical Contrast: Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) vs. Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 4.32, suggesting that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -12.78% -21.80% -9.11% Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forum Energy Technologies and Superior Drilling Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 5 3 0 0 1.38 Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 53.78%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Superior Drilling Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $956.50 million 0.08 -$567.06 million ($3.80) -3.42 Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.72 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -13.41

Superior Drilling Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forum Energy Technologies. Superior Drilling Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forum Energy Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products beats Forum Energy Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; downhole technologies, such as cementing and casing tools, and protection products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the coiled tubing, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers stimulation and intervention technologies, including hydraulic fracturing pumps, pump consumables, cooling systems, flow iron, wireline cable, and pressure control equipment as well as related recertification and refurbishment services; and coiled tubing products consisting of coiled tubing strings and line pipes. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.