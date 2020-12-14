Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) is one of 773 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kintara Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.84% Kintara Therapeutics Competitors -3,675.12% -207.28% -31.58%

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A -$9.13 million -1.84 Kintara Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $221.17 million -2.74

Kintara Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kintara Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kintara Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kintara Therapeutics Competitors 7554 20487 38606 1565 2.50

Kintara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.35%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

