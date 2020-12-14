LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) versus JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Financial Contrast

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for LEG Immobilien and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 1 0 8 0 2.78 JFE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 176.44% 16.85% 7.59% JFE -7.20% -0.98% -0.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LEG Immobilien and JFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $487.20 million 22.25 $915.26 million $14.02 10.48 JFE $34.31 billion 0.17 -$1.82 billion $0.65 15.79

LEG Immobilien has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFE. LEG Immobilien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats JFE on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties. In addition, it generates electricity and heat. As of December 31, 2019, the company's portfolio consisted of 134,031 apartments; 1,272 commercial units; and 34,283 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells a range of steel products, including steel pipes; steel bars and wire rods; steel processed products; and raw materials, as well as operates transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. Its Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, steel structures, industrial machines, recycling, and electricity retailing. The company's Trading segment purchases, processes, and sells steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.