Head-To-Head Comparison: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) & Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares REX American Resources and Laxai Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45% Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Laxai Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.25 $7.43 million $1.18 74.03 Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Laxai Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for REX American Resources and Laxai Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laxai Pharma has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laxai Pharma beats REX American Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

