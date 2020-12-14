FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 21st. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 10.75-11.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $10.75-11.15 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $351.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

