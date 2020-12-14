Reviewing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 0 3 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 159.15%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.90%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -15.01% -14.50% -8.71% PAVmed N/A N/A -199.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and PAVmed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.75 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -14.91 PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Risk & Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats PAVmed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

