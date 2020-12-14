Contrasting Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and CF Finance Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $75.65 million 5.83 $58.19 million $0.61 15.07 CF Finance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and CF Finance Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50% CF Finance Acquisition N/A 4.98% 0.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barings BDC and CF Finance Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 4 1 3.20 CF Finance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barings BDC presently has a consensus target price of $8.81, indicating a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Barings BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than CF Finance Acquisition.

Summary

Barings BDC beats CF Finance Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

Provides asset management and investment advisory services

