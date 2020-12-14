Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) vs. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Financial Review

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $8.44 billion 0.87 $910.32 million $0.82 8.04 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $67.15 billion 0.82 $4.86 billion $0.67 6.42

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 9.11% 7.12% 0.78% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 4.73% 4.27% 0.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides commercial loans, which include general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising payroll, personal, automobile, and other vehicle loans, as well as microcredit loans and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and bancassurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities, such as fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of the treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services; and deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 1,341 branches, 3,535 ATMs, and 69 payment collection centers in Colombia; and 762 branches, 2,136 ATMs, and 8,860 other points of service in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. Its Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group segment provides transaction banking, investment banking, trust banking, and securities services, as well as advanced financial solutions for large corporations. The company's Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group segment offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions. Its Global Commercial Banking Business Group segment provides retail and commercial banking services, including loans, deposits, fund transfers, investments, and asset management services for local retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, and corporate customers. The company's Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds, such as pension fund management and administration, advice on pension structures, and payments to beneficiaries, as well as investment trusts for retail customers. Its Global Markets Business Group segment sells and trades in fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services comprising asset and liability management. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

